10:19 11.07.2019

ICRC sends 162 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Russia-occupied districts in Donbas

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 161.9 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of Russia-occupied districts in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"Nine trucks with humanitarian aid (construction materials, food and hygiene kits) from the International Committee of the Red Cross, weighing 161.9 tonnes, have crossed the Novotroyitske checkpoint, heading for the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the State Border Service of Ukraine said on Thursday morning.

