Zelensky suggests turning Chornobyl zone into one of growth points for new Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed turning the Chornobyl zone into one of the points of economic growth in Ukraine.

"Today I've signed a decree that will be the beginning of transformation of the exclusion zone into one of the growth points for new Ukraine," he said at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, where the ceremony of transferring a new safe confinement will take place.