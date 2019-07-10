Facts

12:35 10.07.2019

Zelensky in Boryspil introduces new head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Mykhailo Bno-Airiian head of the Kyiv Regional Administration.

Zelensky presented the new head of the Kyiv Regional Administration during his visit to Boryspil.

Bno-Airiian is 35 years old. He graduated from the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University. He is specialist in international relations, economist in international affairs, translator from Arabic (master's degree with honors). He worked as deputy director for communications and international cooperation of the state enterprise Ukrenergo National Energy Company. In 2015-2016 he worked as Director of the Department of Strategic Planning and European Integration of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry. He also held the position of executive secretary of the Council of Exporters under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

As reported, on June 26, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the appointment of eight heads of regional state administrations, whose candidates were proposed by President Zelensky. So, Bno-Airiian was proposed for the post of head of the Kyiv Regional Administration.

