NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), together with employees of the "K" department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), are conducting searches in the premises of the State Property Fund in Kyiv, the NABU said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"The investigative action is authorized and is carried out as part of an investigation into the possible commission of a corruption offense under investigation by the NABU. Now this is all the information that we can report on the mentioned investigative actions. Detail will be reported later," the message reads.