Facts

17:03 09.07.2019

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

1 min read
NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), together with employees of the "K" department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), are conducting searches in the premises of the State Property Fund in Kyiv, the NABU said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"The investigative action is authorized and is carried out as part of an investigation into the possible commission of a corruption offense under investigation by the NABU. Now this is all the information that we can report on the mentioned investigative actions. Detail will be reported later," the message reads.

Tags: #nabu #state_property_fund #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 09.07.2019
NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

12:32 08.07.2019
SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

11:34 08.07.2019
Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

10:11 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

16:16 04.07.2019
SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

11:00 04.07.2019
SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

16:26 01.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Dmytro Neskromny SBU deputy chief – decree

Zelensky appoints Dmytro Neskromny SBU deputy chief – decree

11:45 27.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

12:35 21.06.2019
Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in working group on political issues of TCG instead of Motsyk

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

North Atlantic Council of NATO postpones visit to Ukraine to autumn – Deputy PM

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

LATEST

Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in working group on political issues of TCG instead of Motsyk

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

North Atlantic Council of NATO postpones visit to Ukraine to autumn – Deputy PM

Ukraine-EU summit participants failed to agree on stepping up Russia sanctions for Kerch Strait incident – Poroshenko

Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD