Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Valeriy Yevdokymov Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS).

Corresponding decree No. 501/2019 of July 9, 2019 was made public on the website of the president of Ukraine on Tuesday.

"To appoint Yevdokymov Valeriy Volodymyrovych as deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," the document says.