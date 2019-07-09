Facts

12:53 09.07.2019

Ukraine-EU summit participants failed to agree on stepping up Russia sanctions for Kerch Strait incident – Poroshenko

1 min read
Ukraine-EU summit participants failed to agree on stepping up Russia sanctions for Kerch Strait incident – Poroshenko

Participants in the Ukraine-EU summit on Monday failed to reach agreement on stepping up sanction pressure on Russia for non-compliance with the UN International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea's order on freeing the Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait area in November 2018, European Solidarity Party leader and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

"The first thing that they failed to do is [...] broadening the sanctions," Poroshenko said on the Ukraina television channel.

"As far as I understand, they couldn't agree on that. But this is extremely important as an instrument for putting pressure on Russia concerning its obligation to comply with the tribunal's decisions on the Ukrainian sailors," he said.

The final declaration of the summit also did not address the problem of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Poroshenko said. "They couldn't make sure that the final declaration include the Nord Stream 2 issue, while the end of 2019 is drawing near," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #ukraine_eu #summit #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:57 08.07.2019
Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

16:29 08.07.2019
Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

Tymoshenko blames initiative of holding TV link with Russian channel on ex-president Poroshenko

16:24 08.07.2019
Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

09:44 08.07.2019
Poroshenko: Ukraine-EU summit can be starting point, create ambitious framework for development of relations for five years

Poroshenko: Ukraine-EU summit can be starting point, create ambitious framework for development of relations for five years

13:25 06.07.2019
Discussion of deoligarchization at Ukraine-EU summit will show its importance for EU

Discussion of deoligarchization at Ukraine-EU summit will show its importance for EU

12:50 06.07.2019
Poroshenko: Ukraine-EU summit can be starting point, create ambitious framework for development of relations for five years

Poroshenko: Ukraine-EU summit can be starting point, create ambitious framework for development of relations for five years

18:20 05.07.2019
Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

12:46 03.07.2019
Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

12:00 02.07.2019
Poroshenko sees proposal on extending official status of Russian language in Donbas as pro-Russia forces' revenge

Poroshenko sees proposal on extending official status of Russian language in Donbas as pro-Russia forces' revenge

13:29 25.06.2019
Poroshenko not called for questioning to SBI about allegations made by Portnov, Shufrych – lawyer

Poroshenko not called for questioning to SBI about allegations made by Portnov, Shufrych – lawyer

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in working group on political issues of TCG instead of Motsyk

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

North Atlantic Council of NATO postpones visit to Ukraine to autumn – Deputy PM

LATEST

NABU detectives notify minister Nasalyk on suspicion due to incorrect information in e-declaration

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

Bezsmertny to represent Ukraine in working group on political issues of TCG instead of Motsyk

Yevdokymov appointed deputy head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – order

North Atlantic Council of NATO postpones visit to Ukraine to autumn – Deputy PM

Russia-occupation forces shell Ukrainian positions 17 times on July 8, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD