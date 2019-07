Tusk: Now the Minsk agreements must be fulfilled by both sides like never before, especially by Russia

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has said the Minsk agreements must now, like never before, be fulfilled by all sides, especially Russia.

"It is clear that the Minsk agreements need – more than ever before – to be implemented by all sides. Russia has a particular responsibility in this regard," Tusk said at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Monday.