Supreme Court reaffirms legality of CEC's refusal to register Onyschenko as candidate for parliamentary elections

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its decision on the legality of the Central Election Commission's (CEC) refusal to register people's deputy Oleksandr Onyschenko as a candidate for parliamentary elections.

The Supreme Court said on Facebook that Onyschenko had repeatedly applied to the court with additional evidence regarding his residence in Ukraine over the past five years. The plaintiff asked to cancel the CEC's decision to deny him registration as a candidate for deputy and oblige the CEC to register him.

The court of the first instance dismissed the claim. The Supreme Court considers this decision lawful and reasonable.