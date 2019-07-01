SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is conducting investigative actions in the case of the purchase of the Pryamiy TV channel, but does not disclose their details, reporting on the secrecy of the investigation.

"The State Bureau of Investigations is currently conducting investigative actions in the framework of the pretrial investigation of the criminal proceedings for the sale and purchase of the Pryamiy TV channel. Their specification is not possible yet, given the secrecy of the pretrial investigation," the SBI said on Facebook on Monday.

The Bureau notes that all investigative actions in criminal proceedings are carried out "exclusively within the framework of the current legislation."