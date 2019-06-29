NATO approves space policy

The Ministers of Defense of NATO Member States have approved a new space policy, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Today, we took another important step in NATO's adaptation, by approving a new overarching space policy. Space is essential to the Alliance's defense and deterrence. From the ability to navigate and track forces, to satellite communications, and detecting missile launches. Our new policy will guide our approach to space, the opportunities and the challenges," he said at a press conference in Brussels following the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers on June 27.

He said that it was not about militarizing space.

"But NATO can play an important role as a forum to share information, increase interoperability, and ensure that our missions and operations can call on the support they need," he said.