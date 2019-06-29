Facts

16:56 29.06.2019

NATO approves space policy

1 min read
NATO approves space policy

The Ministers of Defense of NATO Member States have approved a new space policy, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Today, we took another important step in NATO's adaptation, by approving a new overarching space policy. Space is essential to the Alliance's defense and deterrence. From the ability to navigate and track forces, to satellite communications, and detecting missile launches. Our new policy will guide our approach to space, the opportunities and the challenges," he said at a press conference in Brussels following the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers on June 27.

He said that it was not about militarizing space.

"But NATO can play an important role as a forum to share information, increase interoperability, and ensure that our missions and operations can call on the support they need," he said.

Tags: #nato #space
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:50 29.06.2019
NATO generates around three-quarters of forces required for Four Thirties initiative

NATO generates around three-quarters of forces required for Four Thirties initiative

17:19 28.06.2019
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

09:36 27.06.2019
NATO to continue to provide support to Ukraine regardless the situation around INF Treaty – Stoltenberg

NATO to continue to provide support to Ukraine regardless the situation around INF Treaty – Stoltenberg

18:48 12.06.2019
Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

Georgian defense minister, Turkish counterpart discuss Ankara's participation in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration

13:48 08.06.2019
Doors to EU, NATO should remain open for Ukraine

Doors to EU, NATO should remain open for Ukraine

15:20 05.06.2019
Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

Klympush-Tsintsadze on Zelensky's visit to Brussels: President confirms Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO

16:36 03.06.2019
Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

Zelensky will declare firmness of Ukraine's course for EU and NATO in Brussels

16:37 31.05.2019
Zelensky hopes sanctions against Russia remain in place until Ukraine's territory returned

Zelensky hopes sanctions against Russia remain in place until Ukraine's territory returned

10:11 27.05.2019
NATO calls on Russia to immediately free Ukrainian sailors, ships

NATO calls on Russia to immediately free Ukrainian sailors, ships

15:18 18.05.2019
Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Delegation of U.S. Congressmen to arrive in Kyiv on June 30 to meet with Zelensky, Kobolev

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

LATEST

Kyiv court cancels Huzhva's search – PGO

Ukrainians see Boiko, Tymoshenko and Groysman as future PM candidates

Poltorak checks progress of construction of infrastructure of 128th separate mountain assault brigade

Zelensky replaces acting head of Kirovohrad Regional Administration

We must use all instruments to settle situation in Ukraine, including Normandy format

Cabinet negotiating on joint Ukrainian-French production of patrol boats in Ukraine for needs of Ukraine's Border Service

Putin: Trump made subject of Ukrainian sailors one of priorities during conversation

Militants impede OSCE monitoring by drones

Putin: Russia's return to PACE has nothing to do with Ukrainian sailors' release

No casualties reported amid 32 attacks by Russia-led forces

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD