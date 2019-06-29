We must use all instruments to settle situation in Ukraine, including Normandy format

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to maintain the Normandy format to settle the conflict in Ukraine and expressed readiness to hold a Normandy four summit.

"We agreed to use this format in the future," Putin said, speaking about his meeting with Merkel at a press conference in Osaka.

"I agree with the chancellor that we must use all instruments, and we don't have a lot, the Normandy format is one of the effective ones," Putin said.

"Yes, we will work. The only matter is when, the dates must be approved and in what order to hold consultations, - two of us, three, four," Putin said.

"In general, yes, but our aides and foreign ministries need to agree on specifics," he said.