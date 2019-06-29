Putin: Russia's return to PACE has nothing to do with Ukrainian sailors' release

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the issue of the Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last November has nothing to do with Russia's participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

"What the PACE has to do with the Ukrainian sailors?" Putin said, answering a question whether it was true that the Ukrainian sailors' release was a condition of Russia's return to the PACE.