Four Ukrainians freed in occupied Donbas arrive in Kyiv

Four Ukrainian citizens who were held captive in Russia-occupied Donbas and lately freed arrived in Kyiv from Minsk by plane on Friday.

Their meeting with the families at the airport was broadcast live by TV Channel 112.Ukraine.

The released captives are serviceman Dmytro Velyky, Ukrainian army unit commander Yakiv Veremeichyk, First Sgt. Maksym Horiayinov, and Eduard Mikheyev.