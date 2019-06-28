Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded Order For Courage of the 3rd Class to MP Dmytro Tymchuk posthumously.

This is outlined in decree No.470/2019 on awards on the occasion of the Constitution Day "for a significant contribution to the socio-economic, cultural and educational development of the Ukrainian state, many years of conscientious work and significant professional achievements."

As reported, on June 19, Tymchuk died in his apartment in Kyiv. Police opened criminal proceedings upon the death of the Ukrainian MP under the article "premeditated murder" (Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

National Police of Ukraine Chief Serhiy Kniazev said Tymchuk died from a gunshot wound to the head.