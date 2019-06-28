Facts

17:15 28.06.2019

Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

1 min read
Zelensky awards Order For Courage of 3rd Class to MP Tymchuk posthumously

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded Order For Courage of the 3rd Class to MP Dmytro Tymchuk posthumously.

This is outlined in decree No.470/2019 on awards on the occasion of the Constitution Day "for a significant contribution to the socio-economic, cultural and educational development of the Ukrainian state, many years of conscientious work and significant professional achievements."

As reported, on June 19, Tymchuk died in his apartment in Kyiv. Police opened criminal proceedings upon the death of the Ukrainian MP under the article "premeditated murder" (Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

National Police of Ukraine Chief Serhiy Kniazev said Tymchuk died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Tags: #zelensky #tymchuk #order
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 28.06.2019
Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

Zelensky awards title Hero of Ukraine to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster Ananenko, Bespalov, Baranov

16:06 28.06.2019
Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

Zelensky awards title of Hero of Ukraine to first class private Andriy Volos posthumously, awards other soldiers

13:07 28.06.2019
Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 14 foreigners who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 14 foreigners who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity

12:33 28.06.2019
FM posts Russia's note, Ukraine's response on Ukrainian sailors in social network

FM posts Russia's note, Ukraine's response on Ukrainian sailors in social network

12:08 28.06.2019
Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to know, respect, comply with Constitution, proposes flash mob, publish Constitution for children

Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to know, respect, comply with Constitution, proposes flash mob, publish Constitution for children

18:42 27.06.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

Zelensky: Ukraine does not need mediators in prisoners swaps

17:40 27.06.2019
Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

Zelensky: I learnt from the Internet about Russia's note on return of Ukrainian sailors and Ukrainian MFA's response to it

14:27 27.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Mykolenko deputy commander of National Guard

Zelensky appoints Mykolenko deputy commander of National Guard

11:45 27.06.2019
Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

Zelensky appoints Ruslan Baranetsky first deputy head of SBU, leader of SBU anti-terrorist center

11:06 27.06.2019
Military PGO summons Zelensky's press secretary over remarks about Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Military PGO summons Zelensky's press secretary over remarks about Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 14 foreigners who defended Ukraine's territorial integrity

LATEST

Four Ukrainians freed in occupied Donbas arrive in Kyiv

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister assures NATO member states' representatives of Ukraine's commitment to NATO integration

Ukrainians released by Donetsk, Luhansk to arrive in Kyiv on Friday

Kuchma observes forces' disengagement near Stanytsia Luhanska

Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

U.S. Senate adopts bill increasing assistance to Ukraine to $300 mln

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 37 attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Developer of ticket sales service Unit accuses group of Ukrzaliznytsia's officials of pressing on company

'DPR,' 'LPR' heads agree with Medvedchuk on handing over four captives to Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD