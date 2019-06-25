PM: Russia's return to PACE creates great threats for PACE itself

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that the return of the Russian Federation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will create great threats for the PACE itself.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. I believe that it creates big threats for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe itself. I think that this is Russia's goal to take disruptive steps in order to destroy the organization and spread discord among it. It is impossible to allow this," Groysman said on the ICTV channel on Monday evening.

The prime minister also said that if, nevertheless, the decision in PACE is in favor of Russia, Ukraine will take consolidated tough actions in relation to the PACE.

In addition, Groysman said that he condemns the decisions of the leaders of the EU countries, which give directives to their delegations related to the return of Russia to the PACE.

"We are on the verge of a decision that will be very difficult for Ukraine," leader of the Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko also said on the ICTV channel.

In her opinion, the situation can only be changed at the highest political level in Europe.

"Today, the new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, must "do phone calls" all night and talk with the leaders of the countries of Europe, speak with each leader personally," she added.

In turn, the leader of the Holos party, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, said that Russia did not meet a single requirement for its return to the PACE.

"The question to European partners: what happened so that Russia needs to be returned to the PACE. It seems to me that Europe in the PACE should demonstrate European values," he added.