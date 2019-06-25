Facts

Two servicemen wounded, two have battlefield injuries amid 44 enemy attacks of in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces in the past 24 hours mounted 44 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, including 15 times using 152 mm artillery systems, 120 mm and 82 mm mortars banned by Minsk agreements, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, and two had battlefield injuries, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The enemy opened fire against our defenders from grenade launchers of various systems, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, large-caliber machine guns and small arms... Over the past day, two Ukrainian soldiers were injured, and two more had battlefield injuries. For each attack the enemy received an adequate response from weapons that do not contradict the Minsk agreements. According to intelligence data, on June 24, three militants were wounded, the enemy's UAV was destroyed, and the ZOOPRAK radar complex for reconnaissance and fire control was damaged," the JFO said in a report as of 7.00 on Tuesday, posted in the Facebook social network.

