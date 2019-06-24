PACE refuses to discuss report on MH17

Members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted against holding a debate on Monday on the topic of responsibility of the Russian Federation for non-payment of fees for membership in the Council of Europe, as well as discussion of the investigation of the downing of MH17 flight.

PACE says on Twitter that both topics proposed for discussion on Monday were rejected.

A request for an urgent debate on "Putting an end to Russian blackmail: request to the Committee of Ministers to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its non-payment of membership fees" has just been rejected by the Assembly," the PACE said on Twitter.

Requests arrived at PACE earlier on Monday.

The summer session of the PACE will last from June 24 to June 28, 2019. During this session, re-election of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, as well as judges of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is planned. Elections of the secretary general and judges are scheduled for June 26-27.