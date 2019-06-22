President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on the Day of Sorrow and Remembrance of Victims of War, stressed that contemporaries should remember the feat of those who defended the country.

"The Second World War, which broke into our home, has since overtaken the entire territory of Ukraine. It affected every family, every human destiny. We must remember those terrible years, the feat of those who defended our country. War brings only blood, grief and suffering. We must do everything so that it doesn't become a common thing of life for future generations," Zelensky's appeal says.

In turn, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman assured that the authorities of the country would do everything possible to prevent a repetition of such events.

"We respect all who defended their homes with arms as part of various armies. We honor all victims of that war with a moment of silence. We will do everything possible so that this will never happen again. We remember," the premier's appeal says.