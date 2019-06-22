Facts

14:30 22.06.2019

President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

1 min read
President's appeal on Sorrow and Remembrance Day: We must do everything so that war doesn't become common thing for next generations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on the Day of Sorrow and Remembrance of Victims of War, stressed that contemporaries should remember the feat of those who defended the country.

"The Second World War, which broke into our home, has since overtaken the entire territory of Ukraine. It affected every family, every human destiny. We must remember those terrible years, the feat of those who defended our country. War brings only blood, grief and suffering. We must do everything so that it doesn't become a common thing of life for future generations," Zelensky's appeal says.

In turn, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman assured that the authorities of the country would do everything possible to prevent a repetition of such events.

"We respect all who defended their homes with arms as part of various armies. We honor all victims of that war with a moment of silence. We will do everything possible so that this will never happen again. We remember," the premier's appeal says.

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 22.06.2019
Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Ukrainian Security Service chief preparing Zelensky's visit to U.S.

11:43 21.06.2019
Zelensky about recipe of making Ukraine rich country: not to interfere with business, invest in education, science, technologies

Zelensky about recipe of making Ukraine rich country: not to interfere with business, invest in education, science, technologies

18:22 20.06.2019
Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

Ukraine can enter Top 10 of Doing Business in three or four years – Zelensky

17:24 20.06.2019
Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

16:39 20.06.2019
Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

16:34 20.06.2019
Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

Ukraine will integrate into European energy market, raise oil and gas production in five years – Zelensky

16:29 20.06.2019
Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

16:09 20.06.2019
Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

Zelensky promises to respect and protect NBU's independence

16:38 19.06.2019
Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

11:01 19.06.2019
Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

Ukraine will be able to get EUR 500 mln of EU macro-financial aid if fulfills five more conditions – Mingarelli

LATEST

CEC on Friday registered 184 majoritarian candidates, 139 parliamentary candidates on two parties' lists

Russia sanctions unanimously extended for another six months because of lack of Minsk Agreements implementation – Tusk's press secretary

State Commission on memory perpetuating initiates investigation into crimes against Ukrainian people in 1930-1940s

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Vakarchuk opposes privatization of Donbas by tycoons

Kyiv mayor Klitschko signs memo with French Veolia company

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 9 enemy attacks in Donbas

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

Batkivschyna, All-Ukrainian Platform of Donbas agree on joint actions to help IDPs

Court orders CEC to register fugitive MP Onyshchenko as parliamentary candidate for snap elections to Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD