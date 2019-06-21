Facts

13:02 21.06.2019

OCU says it doesn't recognize local council meeting with Filaret, says resolutions meaningless

2 min read
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) has said meetings with the participation of the Honorary Patriarch Filaret (Denysenko) can in no way be recognized by the Local Council, and their decisions are useless in legal and canonical terms.

"Such meetings can in no case be recognized by the local Council, and their decisions are initially useless in the legal and canonical meaning of this term, they do not generate legal consequences and are not enforceable," the press service of the OCU's Kyiv Metropolis said.

The statement stated that, under the current statute, such meetings can be convened by Patriarch Filaret only with the Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate), and not alone.

As reported, Filaret said on Thursday that the Local Council cancelled the liquidation of the Kyiv Patriarchate: "Firstly, we revoked the liquidation of the Kyiv Patriarchate. On the contrary, we confirmed the existence of the Kyiv Patriarchate, in particular as a legal entity owning property and monasteries, educational institutions that used to belong to it."

Asked how the UOC-KP will be recovering its property, Filaret voiced hope that it would not have to fight to get it back.

"We hope that the bishoprics realize that they belong to a different church and they have to belong to their own independent Ukrainian church. They will decide themselves. We won't pressure them," the patriarch said.

The meeting that Filaret held on Thursday and called the Local Council of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate cancelled the December 15, 2018 resolution of the Bishops' Council on the liquidation of the UOC-KP.

Tags: #ocu #church
Kuchma, Italian Ambassador to Ukraine discuss implementation of Minsk agreements, Ukrainian-Italian relations

CEC registers 132 more majoritarian parliamentary candidates, 182 candidates from Opposition Bloc – For Life party list KYIV. June 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) on Thursday held its latest meeting during which it registered 132 candidates for parliament running in majoritarian districts in early elections, including 127 self-appointed candidates and five supported by political parties. According to the press service of the CEC, the commission registered five candidates

Taras Shevchenko National University Rector Hubersky promises to dismiss Portnov as lecturer

Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

Zelensky about recipe of making Ukraine rich country: not to interfere with business, invest in education, science, technologies

Constitutional Court rules Zelensky's decree on Rada dissolution in line with Constitution

Zelensky announces agreements with Pinchuk, Akhmetov, Kolomoisky on support for social, humanitarian projects in Donbas, rest of Ukraine

Zelensky wants to strip SBU of non-relevant duties, advocates creation of financial investigation agency

Ukraine will be able to get EUR 500 mln of EU macro-financial aid if fulfills five more conditions – Mingarelli

Interfax-Ukraine
