Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel notes that the restoration of the rights of the delegation of the Russian Federation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is possible only under certain conditions.

"As for the return of Russia to the Council of Europe, we had different thoughts. We had to consider two things. Firstly, this is a violation of international rights with regard to Ukraine. This is a problem that cannot be left out of the attention of the international community. But for Russia to return, certain conditions must be met, it will not be fulfilled at any price," Merkel said at a joint briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on Tuesday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.