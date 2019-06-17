Zelensky in Paris: Ukraine is not only agriculture, mines and metallurgy, it's also IT industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Ukraine should be associated not only with agriculture, mines and metallurgy, beautiful people, nature and food, but also with the IT industry.

"There has always been a vision for everyone in the world that Ukraine is, above all, agriculture, mines, metallurgists, and tourists have always said that Ukraine is very beautiful, food here is very tasty and people are very beautiful, especially women. Yes, that's it and it remains our brand, but there are other figures that indicate that the IT industry, IT technologies and companies are developing very quickly in Ukraine," he said during a visit to Station F, the world's largest startup campus, in Paris.

According to Zelensky, more than 4% of Ukraine's GDP is now formed through the IT industry.

"We have about 150,000 IT specialists, startup initiators in Ukraine. I think that we will develop in this direction," he said.

Zelensky noted that in Ukraine there is no such campus for startups yet, but they will work on it.

"We have a lot of factories, which, unfortunately, do not work. We will definitely find such a large building," he said.