15:26 15.06.2019

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Around 70% of Ukrainian citizens believe that the situation in the country is tense, according to poll conducted by the Socis Social and Marketing Research Center presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on June 14.

According to the study, 67.7% of respondents said that the situation in Ukraine is tense, 19.9% believe it is stable, 8.9% said that the situation in the country is a tinderbox, and 3.5% refused to answer.

Only 25.9% of respondents believe that events in Ukraine are moving in the right direction, 48.6% believe that events are right in some spheres and wrong in some other, 20% of respondents believe in the wrong course of events, and 5.6% found it difficult to answer or did not answer the question.

Some 35.8% of respondents believe that Ukraine should have its own development path and rely solely on its resources. 31.7% are in favor of the need to seek membership in the European Union, 15.9% are inclined to think that Ukraine needs both integration into the EU and the development of close relations with neighboring countries in the east.

Only 12.5% of citizens are in favor of the need to restore friendly relations with Russia and the CIS countries, 0.3% chose the "other" option, 3.9% did not know the answer to the question or refused to answer.

The study was conducted on May 29 through June 6. A total of 4,000 respondents were surveyed, the statistical error of the sample was 1.6%.

