Member of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board Abromavicius discuss defense reform in Ukraine with U.S. officials

Aivaras Abromavicius, a member of the supervisory board of state-owned Concern Ukroboronprom, has met with retired United States Army general and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency David Petraeus and former U.S. Ambassador John Herbst.

"It was a pleasure to exchange views about Ukraine's defense sector reform with General David Petraeus and Ambassador John Herbst. Lots of challenges ahead!" Abromavicius said on Twitter on Thursday.

He attached a photo of all those present at the meeting.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 12appointed Abromavicius as a member of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board.