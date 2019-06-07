Facts

13:34 07.06.2019

Saakashvili refuses to run in Verkhovna Rada elections with Klitschko's UDAR party

1 min read
Saakashvili refuses to run in Verkhovna Rada elections with Klitschko's UDAR party

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who recently returned to Ukraine, has turned down Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko's invitation to run in Ukraine's upcoming parliamentary elections on the list of candidates representing Klitschko's UDAR party, the online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda said.

In commenting on the matter on his Facebook page, Klitschko said: "I have made my gesture. I made it sincerely and as a follow-up to our friendship and the history of our relations. I asked him to lend me his shoulder in a difficult situation, even though many of my supporters gave a mixed reaction to this idea."

The Kyiv mayor said earlier that his party would run in the country's snap parliamentary elections and invited Saakashvili to head his political force.

However, Saakashvili, who once held the post of governor of Ukraine's Odesa region, has said more than once that he does not want to run in the Verkhovna Rada elections even with his Movement of New Forces party, which plans to run in the elections.

Snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine were scheduled for July 21.

Tags: #saakashvili #verkhovna_rada #ukraine #klitschko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 07.06.2019
Naftogaz ready to negotiate with Gazprom only in trilateral format

Naftogaz ready to negotiate with Gazprom only in trilateral format

15:46 07.06.2019
Naftogaz considers Gazprom's discounts fanciful, urges to implement current contract, court awards

Naftogaz considers Gazprom's discounts fanciful, urges to implement current contract, court awards

15:21 07.06.2019
Financial activity of Ukraine's Football Federation not connected with Lutsenko, his son, friends

Financial activity of Ukraine's Football Federation not connected with Lutsenko, his son, friends

15:02 07.06.2019
Ukrainians sell more currency than buy in May

Ukrainians sell more currency than buy in May

14:44 07.06.2019
Parties of Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Vidrodzhennia, Ours and Trust Deeds declare unification to participate in Rada snap elections

Parties of Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Vidrodzhennia, Ours and Trust Deeds declare unification to participate in Rada snap elections

13:53 07.06.2019
ICU predicts slow in Ukraine's economic growth to 2.3% in 2019

ICU predicts slow in Ukraine's economic growth to 2.3% in 2019

13:48 07.06.2019
Hrytsenko's Civil Position party to present its team on Monday to participate in snap Rada elections

Hrytsenko's Civil Position party to present its team on Monday to participate in snap Rada elections

13:30 07.06.2019
Gazprom ready to start supplying gas to Ukraine for 25% less than cost of reverse supplies

Gazprom ready to start supplying gas to Ukraine for 25% less than cost of reverse supplies

12:50 07.06.2019
Zelensky's rep in Constitutional Court rules out possibility of declaring unconstitutional decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections

Zelensky's rep in Constitutional Court rules out possibility of declaring unconstitutional decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections

12:45 07.06.2019
Ukraine to try to more actively place long-term amortized bonds

Ukraine to try to more actively place long-term amortized bonds

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Parties of Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Vidrodzhennia, Ours and Trust Deeds declare unification to participate in Rada snap elections

Zelensky's rep in Constitutional Court rules out possibility of declaring unconstitutional decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, 10 wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Zelensky's envoy to Rada: Lawmakers' resistance to his initiatives is useless

Sajdik: Issue of blockade lifting of uncontrolled territories raised by ORDLO reps, supported by Russia

LATEST

Rada seeks to introduce criminal liability for crimes against humanity, abolish statute of limitations for torture

Azov fighters killed and wounded amid night attacks of Russia-led forces in Donetsk region

No Ukrainians injured in traffic accident in Dubai

All 10 children of Susliak family return to Ukraine from Georgia

Expert discussion of 'a state in a smartphone' concept to begin next week

Poroshenko regrets Normandy format meeting, he agreed upon with Merkel and Macron, did not take place on Thursday

Poroshenko advises to hold Ukraine-EU summit in Kharkiv, Dnipro or Odesa

Similar remarks by Zelensky, Poroshenko show position of Ukraine remains constant

No plans of Putin-Zelensky meeting as of yet - Peskov

Kremlin sees no point in expanding Normandy format for Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD