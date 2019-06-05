Deputy JFO commander Bondar to attend TCG meeting instead of General Staff chief Khomchak by Zelensky's decision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has decided that the participation of Ruslan Khomchak, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a meeting of the security group of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas, in Minsk on Wednesday, is not relevant now, the presidential press service of Ukraine has reported.

"After additional consultations, the president of Ukraine decided that the participation of the Chief of the General Staff, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant-General Ruslan Khomchak in the negotiations of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk is not yet relevant," the presidential administration said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

According to the information, the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the TCG meeting on June 5 in the subgroup on security will be represented by Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces Operation Major General Bohdan Bondar.