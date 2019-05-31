Chubarov says Mejlis ready to provide Zelensky info about Ukrainian political prisoners

Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars leader Refat Chubarov has said he and Crimean leaders are ready to share information with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help secure the release the Ukrainian citizens held in Russia and in Russia-occupied Crimea, the Krym.Realii ezine said.

"We are ready to share as much as possible of our ideas about what has been done before, what is being done and, most importantly, what needs to be done," Chubarov said.

"The president, who will set himself the goal of restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the president, whose actions will be aimed at ensuring rights in Russia-occupied Crimea, cannot avoid Crimea and the Crimean Tatar problem," he said.

Also, the head of the Mejlis added that the new presidential administration "seems to be exploring where to start."