Ukrainian Supreme Court throws out first lawsuit against Zelensky's Rada dissolution decree

The Ukrainian Supreme Court has refused to open proceedings in a case brought against President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree 'On the early termination of powers of the Verkhovna Rada and calling extraordinary elections.'

"The Supreme Court concluded that, in accordance with part two Article 147 and part one of Article 150 of the Constitution of Ukraine, an examination of all Ukrainian parliamentary and presidential legal acts without exception on the subject of their constitutionality is the remit of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine," the Supreme Court said in a ruling posted on its Facebook page on Monday.