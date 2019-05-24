Medvedchuk won't represent Ukraine in negotiations with Russia – Presidential Administration head

Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan does not consider the pro-Russian politician, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk as a possible assistant in establishing contacts with Russia.

"We don't see him as a negotiator from our side. If Russia considers him as such, that's their choice," Bohdan said in the Pravo na Vladu program aired by the television channel 1+1 on Thursday evening, the presidential website said on Friday morning.

He also clarified that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and he himself were not personally acquainted with Medvedchuk.

"Neither Volodymyr Zelensky, nor I, nor any of the members of our team are familiar with him, and had no interaction with him," Bohdan assured.