Parubiy closes Rada's extraordinary meeting, regular meeting to be held on May 28

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has closed an extraordinary plenary session of the parliament.

Prior to this, parliamentarians had refused to include in the agenda of the Rada' extraordinary meeting two bills on amending the presidential law on parliamentary elections (No. 10319) and an alternative one (No. 10319-1), as well as the bill on amending the law on public procurement (No. 10317).

The next scheduled meeting of parliament will be held on Tuesday, May 28.