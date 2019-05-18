Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that in December, at a NATO summit in London, Ukraine should officially declare its desire to receive an action plan for membership in the Alliance (MAP).

"And already in December this year, at the NATO Summit in London, we will be able to formally inform NATO members that we insist on the MAP and have a strong intention to join this defense military-political alliance," Poroshenko said on Europe Day in Kyiv on Saturday, enumerating the tasks of the new Ukrainian government in the context of implementing the course set forth in the Constitution of Ukraine for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the country.