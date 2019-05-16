Facts

15:30 16.05.2019

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Ukrainians on Embroidery Day

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Ukrainians on Embroidery Day

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Ukrainian citizens on the Embroidery Day.

"Happy Vyshyvanka Day! This week, we welcomed our Ukrainian Parliamentary interns to the Hill. Keep up the hard work, and have a great summer!" he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

He also published his photo on the social network together with a group of young people in embroidered shirts, as well as with Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Andriy Shevchenko.

