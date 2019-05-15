Facts

15:07 15.05.2019

Kremlin may actively interfere in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

1 min read

Head of the working group on monitoring external interference in the Ukrainian elections, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (2008-2009), David Kramer, admits possible serious Russian intervention in the Ukrainian parliamentary elections, despite the absence of such a fact during the presidential elections.

When we talk about Russian interference, we have to recall the fact that the Russian occupation of part of Ukrainian territory made voting impossible for 14% of voters. This is already a big interference, he said during the panel discussion titled "Monitoring Outside Interference in Ukraine's 2019 Presidential Election" in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Kramer indicated the presence of a large disinformation campaign.

Parliamentary elections will also be held, so you need to be careful. Just because the interference was not as large as it was predicted, you don't need to think that this cannot happen during the parliamentary elections. We believe that there will be an active campaign especially from the Kremlin. They will try to intervene and influence, he added.

Tags: #usa #elections #russia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:35 16.05.2019
New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

13:30 16.05.2019
NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

11:53 16.05.2019
Vakarchuk creates Holos Party for running in parliamentary elections

Vakarchuk creates Holos Party for running in parliamentary elections

10:14 16.05.2019
U.S. Congress to allocate $250 mln for Ukraine's defense – Ukraine's embassy

U.S. Congress to allocate $250 mln for Ukraine's defense – Ukraine's embassy

17:30 15.05.2019
Kyiv regional council deputy served suspicion notice over raider attack on agri-complex belonging to deceased ATO volunteer from U.S. – PGO

Kyiv regional council deputy served suspicion notice over raider attack on agri-complex belonging to deceased ATO volunteer from U.S. – PGO

13:36 15.05.2019
Gas transit to Europe through Ukraine remains unpredictable, but market prepared

Gas transit to Europe through Ukraine remains unpredictable, but market prepared

13:13 15.05.2019
NABU issues notice of suspicion to ex-commander of National Guard Allerov, company director, appraiser, all three held in pretrial detention facility

NABU issues notice of suspicion to ex-commander of National Guard Allerov, company director, appraiser, all three held in pretrial detention facility

11:30 15.05.2019
President's inauguration issue to be considered first by Rada on Thursday - Parubiy

President's inauguration issue to be considered first by Rada on Thursday - Parubiy

10:33 15.05.2019
Filaret says church schism caused by Metropolitan Epiphanius' violation of agreements

Filaret says church schism caused by Metropolitan Epiphanius' violation of agreements

09:58 15.05.2019
Dodon, Zelensky agree on bilateral meeting

Dodon, Zelensky agree on bilateral meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

OCU Holy Synod scheduled for May 24 – Metropolitan Epiphanius

NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

Vakarchuk creates Holos Party for running in parliamentary elections

Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

Supreme Court dismisses competition agency's claim seeking to collect UAH 1.3 mln fine from Kolomoisky's companies

LATEST

OCU Holy Synod scheduled for May 24 – Metropolitan Epiphanius

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Ukrainians on Embroidery Day

Russia-led forces mounted 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Wednesday, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

Supreme Court dismisses competition agency's claim seeking to collect UAH 1.3 mln fine from Kolomoisky's companies

Businessman Kolomoisky reportedly returns to Ukraine – media

Zelensky believes compromise with IMF should be found – source

Ukrainian prosecutor general set to share Burisma case materials with U.S. agencies

Interference in U.S. presidential election carried out by U.S. citizens, top officials from Ukraine's territory – Lutsenko

Leshchenko demands Lutsenko submit motion on stripping him of deputy immunity before week's end, conduct investigation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD