15:27 09.05.2019

Ukrainian PM raises issue of calling Russia to account for issue of Russian passports to Donbas residents before Canadian FM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland paid attention to the issue of Russian passports to residents of Ukrainian government uncontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Groysman informed Freeland that the Ukrainian government decided to recognize these Russian passports of Donbas residents as invalid and illegitimate. "We will call on international partners not to recognize these passports issued in violation of all norms and rules, apply the respective measures to stop these unlawful acts," the prime minister said at a meeting with his Canadian counterpart in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In turn, Freeland said that Canada has a staunchest stance on supporting the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. She also said that Canada is glad that the presidential election in Ukraine was democratic and transparent.

