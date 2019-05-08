Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky says that on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation on May 8, Ukrainians honor and bow before all those who fought against Nazism and died for Ukraine during the Second World War.

Zelensky posted on Facebook on Wednesday a photograph showing a decorated Second World War veteran wearing medals, USSR Marine Captain Ivan Zaluzhny (who lost his only grandson Ivan Hutnyk-Zaluzhny during the ongoing war in Donbas) and Praskovia Zelenchuk-Potiak, who at age 13 became a liaison for the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, transferring information and provisions.

The veterans in the photograph are shown shaking hands in front of Zelensky.

The president-elect said Ukrainians honor each person who gave their life for peace.

"For peace, which today Ukraine needs. Peace, which the unity of Ukrainians will guarantee. So that in the future only victories would unite us," Zelensky said.