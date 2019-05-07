Facts

Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

Poroshenko hopes for independence of judiciary in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko hopes that the country's judicial system will remain independent with President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I am hopeful that the next president and his team will respect the decision on an independent and just court enshrined in the Constitution, and it is precisely this form of independence, when neither the president nor the parliament have any influence on the court, and the procedures for the appointment and dismissal of judges are at the heart of judicial reform," Poroshenko emphasized in a meeting on occasion of the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court and a ceremony of taking oath by judges appointed for the first time in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The president expressed confidence that the initiated judicial reform would be completed.

"My term was not enough to fully complete the judicial reform, but its implementation has already yielded tangible positive results. The formation of the Supreme Court and High Anticorruption Court has already been completed, and judges who have successfully passed the qualification assessment have already been moved to the new appellate courts and started working," Poroshenko said.

He noted that from today on, the Supreme Court would work almost in full.

The president noted that, thanks to judicial reform, "authorities do not always win in court."

Poroshenko positively assessed the changes that have occurred in the judicial system, including the Supreme Court, over the past year and a half. He recalled that the completion of the competitions in the High Court on Intellectual Property, the completion of the qualification evaluation of the judges of first instance and the selection of new judges in the first and second instances are on the waiting list. "These procedures are to be completed in a bit more than a year," he said.

Poroshenko expressed satisfaction that in the past there were decisions of courts with a "political color," and the Ukrainian experience of judicial reform is already being studied in other countries. "The experience of public involvement in promoting the High Qualification Commission during the assessment and competitive procedures has become not only a norm for Ukraine, but also an example for other countries, especially in the formation of the High Anticorruption Court. They already study and implement the Ukrainian experience," the president added.

According to him, the new government has many tasks and some of them lie on the shoulders of the Supreme Court judges, including forecasting judicial practice, "and the completion of the consideration of many thousands of cases, which our citizens have already waited for, and above all, the protection of rights and freedoms of citizens, an ordinary person who came to court to seek protection and justice."

"The Supreme Court is the last and main border of the rule of law in our country," the president said.

Tags: #poroshenko #judiciary #ukraine
Suprun files case against journalist to defend reputation, seeks refutation of inaccurate information

Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

Kyiv mayor Klitschko in Washington discusses with Volker situation in Ukraine before parliamentary elections

Mariupol city council, EBRD sign guarantee agreement for purchase of 72 trolleybuses

Turkey decides not to impose safeguard measures on Ukrainian metal products

Grenade explosion in Marhanets kills one person, injures another three

State of Ukrainian citizen injured in plane crash in Sheremetyevo serious

Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

Judge Tanasevych elected head of HACC by secret voting

PGO summons NABU director for questioning

