Poroshenko intends to visit Ukraine's Armed Forces on May 6

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that he intends to visit the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on May 6.

"The army will increase its strength, and on May 6 I am going to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because I am Commander-In-Chief. And we will continue the steps that we must take before the end of my term," Poroshenko said during the meeting with representatives of the cultural, public and business areas of Lviv region in the Ukrainian Catholic University on Monday.

He also recalled that he would sign the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language, as soon as the document from the head of the Verkhovna Rada is tabled to him.

"And our government, Ukrainian, and Stepan Kubiv [First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Trade] remains a powerful and worthy representative of this government. And our team will be preserved," Poroshenko stressed.