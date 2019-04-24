Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko considers the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to simplify the procedure of issuing Russian citizenship to the residents of certain areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions (ORDLO) to be an attempt to legitimize Russia's military presence there.

"The illegal issuance of passports of the Russian Federation according to the so-called South Ossetia and Transdniestria scenario is an attempt to justify and legitimize Russia's military presence in the occupied territory of Donbas," Poroshenko said in a video message.