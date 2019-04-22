Facts

17:11 22.04.2019

No grounds for Saakashvili's legal entry into Ukraine – Ukrainian border service

The State Border Service of Ukraine reports that former president of Georgia, ex-head of Ukraine's Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili, who claims that he will be able to come to Ukraine soon, has no grounds for legal entry into Ukraine.

"This person illegally crossed the state border from Poland to Ukraine in September 2017, as evidenced by the decisions of the local and appellate courts. Due to the offense against this person, there is a restriction on [his] entry into Ukraine until 2021," the agency's official website said in a statement.

