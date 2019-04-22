Facts

16:08 22.04.2019

Presidential elections in Ukraine held in "peacefully and orderly fashion" – MEP Rebecca Harms

1 min read
Presidential elections in Ukraine held in "peacefully and orderly fashion" – MEP Rebecca Harms

The European Parliament says it considers that the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine was held peacefully and in accordance with established standards, said Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Rebecca Harms, one of the European Parliament's international observers, has said.

"Yesterday's vote is, first and foremost, a victory of the Ukrainian people. The election was conducted in a peacefully and orderly fashion, paving the way for a democratic transition of power in the presidency," she said at a press conference of international observers in Kyiv on Monday.

Harms also noted a high voter turnout during the elections.

"No acts of violence have been observed and reported. This is all the more crucial to underline – given the very specific situation in which these elections took again place," she said.

