Head of Lviv regional administration Syniutka announces his resignation

Oleh Sinyutka has announced his resignation from the post of the head of Lviv Regional State Administration.

"I leave the post of head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, but I stay with Lviv region, I stay with Lviv, I stay with our people, whose support we received as a result of the elections," Syniutka said during an operational meeting in the regional administration on Monday.

According to the CEC, Lviv region is the only one in Ukraine where incumbent President Petro Poroshenko wins - after processing of 97% of the protocols of the district election commissions, more than 62% of the region's voters voted for him.

Syniutka was appointed the head of Lviv Regional State Administration on December 26, 2014.