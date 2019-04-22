Interior Ministry don't record vote fraud during second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – Shevchenko

Facts

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine did not record any electoral fraud during the voting in the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine, said Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko.

"No electoral fraud. No other violations. Prevention, that is, crime prevention - a symbol of the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in these elections," he wrote on Facebook in the early hours of Monday.

According to him, few criminal violations were recorded, followed by notifications of suspicion and indictments submitted to court.

He stressed that this is the democratic Ukrainian modernity.

