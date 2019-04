EC President Tusk congratulates Zelensky on his victory in presidential elections in Ukraine

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in the presidential elections in Ukraine and assured him of further support from the European Union.

"A decisive day for Ukraine. Free elections and peaceful change of power – strong Ukrainian democracy. Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelensky. The EU is determined to continue its support," he said on Twitter.