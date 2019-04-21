Zelensky announces 'powerful information war' to cease fire in Donbas

Volodymyr Zelensky, the winner of the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine according to the results of exit polls, has announced the start of an information campaign, the aim of which is to cease fighting in Donbas.

"We will be making a very powerful information war to cease fire in Donbas," Zelensky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday evening.

At the same time, he urged the journalists present at the press conference to take part in this.

"We will need your help, and this will be soon," he said.

"We will tell you our plan of action," he added.