Facts

21:48 21.04.2019

Zelensky: task number one is to return all prisoners of wars, I will make everything to return our guys home

1 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky, the winner of the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine according to the results of exit polls, has stated that task number one for his team was the release of Ukrainian sailors and prisoners of war.

"Task number one for us now, I think, is to return all our prisoners, all prisoners of war, our sailors. I communicated with their parents, you know, one cannot calmly react to this. I will do everything to return [them] - I cannot promise, but I will do [everything] to return our guys home. This is the priority task," he said at a briefing at his headquarters on Sunday.

Tags: #captives
Interfax-Ukraine
