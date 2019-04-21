Facts

14:49 21.04.2019

Number of bomb threats increases, most from Russia, Russia-occupied territories – Interior Ministry

1 min read

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said the number of anonymous callers phoning in bomb threats at infrastructure sites in Ukraine is increasing and that most are coming from Russia and Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine.

"There is one accent characteristic of today. There is activity on the part of Russia and its satellites in Russia-occupied territories regarding "explosive objects" in the territory controlled by Ukraine: social infrastructure sites and places where citizens gather. These are airports, and shopping centers," Interior Minister advisor Ivan Varchenko said during a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday.

Varchenko said the ministry has a clear understanding that "the messages originate from Russia-occupied territories. The messages are from there."

Varchenko said law-enforcement agencies have prepared for the bomb scares.

"We understand that the enemy will use every opportunity. Our bomb technicians are now working, checking each threat," he said.

