20.04.2019

Transformation of PrivatBank is achievement of reforms conducted in Ukraine – French ambassador

French Ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont has said that the transformation of PrivatBank is one of the markers of the rehabilitation of the banking sector and achievements of Ukrainian reforms.

"The cleansing of the banking sector is one of the main advances of the reforms in Ukraine. The transformation of PrivatBank is one of the markers. Pursuing these reforms is a fundamental issue for the economic stability and development of Ukraine," she wrote in her Twitter account late on Friday.

As reported, Kyiv's district administrative court on Thursday fully upheld all claims of Ihor Kolomoisky against the NBU, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market, including the declaration of the agreement on the sale and purchase of shares in PrivatBank dated 2016 illegal.

