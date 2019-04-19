Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 10 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Despite the unilaterally declared Easter Truce, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime 10 times on April 18, and twice used the weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements – with 82-mm mortars and tank weapons. As a result of hostilities, one Ukrainian defender has been wounded," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

In the action zone of the operational-tactical grouping Vostok (East) and Sever (North), Russian occupation forces opened fire from 82mm mortars, tanks, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil, Vodiane, Lebedynske, Pisky, Talakivka, Svitlodarsk and Krymske were under attack.

Three invaders were killed and another five were wounded, Ukrainian intelligence say.

"Since Friday midnight, Russia-led forces have attacked Ukrainian positions near the villages of Pavlopil and Pyshchevyk, using 120mm and 82mm mortars," the report reads.