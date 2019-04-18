Facts

12:52 18.04.2019

Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

2 min read
Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

Showman and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky holds a commanding leader over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Sociological Group Rating during the past two weeks of April.

Answering the question, "For which candidate will you vote in the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine?" 52% of respondents replied Zelensky, 19% said they would support Poroshenko. Some 19% were undecided and 10% said they would not vote.

Among those who intend to vote in the second round and have made their choice, 73% said they would support Zelensky, 27% would vote for Poroshenko.

Among those who intend to vote in the second round, 58% said they would support Zelensky, 22% would back Poroshenko. Another 20% said they are undecided.

Survey results show Zelensky is ahead of his rival in all age categories. He is also a leader among the inhabitants of eastern, southern and central regions of the country. The candidates are running neck and neck in Ukraine's western regions.

Some 62% of respondents believe Zelensky will become the next president of Ukraine, 17% mentioned Poroshenko. Another 22% are undecided. Among the electoral groups of the presidential candidates who gained significant results in the first round, the relative majority is convinced that Zelensky will be the future head of state. Among Poroshenko's supporters, half are convinced of their candidate's win. More than a quarter think Zelensky will win.

Asked about their level of confidence in their choice of candidate and participation in the elections, 72% of those who intend to take part in the second round expressed full confidence in their choice and desire to come to the polls on April 21. Another 22% said that although they were not sure of their choice, they would still come and vote. Only 2% indicated that they are not sure of their choice and most likely will not come to vote. The total mobilization of voters of both candidates exceeds 80%.

Sociological Group Rating conducted a survey of electoral attitudes of Ukrainians from April 12 to April 16, 2019 among Ukrainians 18 years and older. The sample is representative by age, gender, region, and type of settlement. Some 3,000 persons took part via personal formal interview (face-to-face). The margin of error of the survey does not exceed 1.8%.

Tags: #zelensky #elections #poroshenko #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:07 18.04.2019
CEC reschedules debate on Public TV from 20:00 to 21:00 on April 19

CEC reschedules debate on Public TV from 20:00 to 21:00 on April 19

17:34 18.04.2019
Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

Adventure with PrivatBank threatens loss of money to customers, country's default, new economic crisis

16:35 18.04.2019
Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

Antimonopoly committee approves purchase by Metinvest of Dniprovsky Coke Chemical Plant with extra obligations

13:05 18.04.2019
Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

12:52 18.04.2019
MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

11:55 18.04.2019
Donbas should have no special status – Zelensky

Donbas should have no special status – Zelensky

11:13 18.04.2019
Kolomoisky promises to return to Ukraine if Zelensky elected president

Kolomoisky promises to return to Ukraine if Zelensky elected president

10:05 18.04.2019
Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

Health Ministry starts testing single transplantation system

10:00 18.04.2019
Independent auditors confirm NBU's consolidated financial statements for 2018

Independent auditors confirm NBU's consolidated financial statements for 2018

17:08 17.04.2019
Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

Putin says no Normandy Quartet meeting in his schedule

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Media 1+1 Group files lawsuit against Poroshenko

SBU detains seven members of Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group

Ukraine is at the forefront of struggle for democracy

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

LATEST

Poroshenko's rep to appeal to CEC on Wed regarding changes to debate order – election HQ's spokesperson

Media 1+1 Group files lawsuit against Poroshenko

SBU detains seven members of Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group

More than 30 representatives of NDI from 11 countries to observe second round of Ukraine's presidential elections

Poroshenko says he doesn't intend to dismiss Poltorak, Klimkin after elections

Three suspects in murder of jeweler in Kyiv arrested for two months

Ukrainian troops repel enemy special forces group's attack in Donbas

Ukraine is at the forefront of struggle for democracy

Poroshenko: Second round of presidential election will not be disrupted

French ambassador to Ukraine upset by political expert Berezovets' joke about Notre Dame fire

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD