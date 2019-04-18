Two and half more Ukrainians ready to support Zelensky over Poroshenko – Rating poll

Showman and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky holds a commanding leader over incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Sociological Group Rating during the past two weeks of April.

Answering the question, "For which candidate will you vote in the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine?" 52% of respondents replied Zelensky, 19% said they would support Poroshenko. Some 19% were undecided and 10% said they would not vote.

Among those who intend to vote in the second round and have made their choice, 73% said they would support Zelensky, 27% would vote for Poroshenko.

Among those who intend to vote in the second round, 58% said they would support Zelensky, 22% would back Poroshenko. Another 20% said they are undecided.

Survey results show Zelensky is ahead of his rival in all age categories. He is also a leader among the inhabitants of eastern, southern and central regions of the country. The candidates are running neck and neck in Ukraine's western regions.

Some 62% of respondents believe Zelensky will become the next president of Ukraine, 17% mentioned Poroshenko. Another 22% are undecided. Among the electoral groups of the presidential candidates who gained significant results in the first round, the relative majority is convinced that Zelensky will be the future head of state. Among Poroshenko's supporters, half are convinced of their candidate's win. More than a quarter think Zelensky will win.

Asked about their level of confidence in their choice of candidate and participation in the elections, 72% of those who intend to take part in the second round expressed full confidence in their choice and desire to come to the polls on April 21. Another 22% said that although they were not sure of their choice, they would still come and vote. Only 2% indicated that they are not sure of their choice and most likely will not come to vote. The total mobilization of voters of both candidates exceeds 80%.

Sociological Group Rating conducted a survey of electoral attitudes of Ukrainians from April 12 to April 16, 2019 among Ukrainians 18 years and older. The sample is representative by age, gender, region, and type of settlement. Some 3,000 persons took part via personal formal interview (face-to-face). The margin of error of the survey does not exceed 1.8%.