Facts

16:17 11.04.2019

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

2 min read
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, from 00:00 to 12:00 Kyiv time on Thursday, April 11, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said at a briefing.

Enemy troops have already mounted six attacks on Ukrainian positions since Thursday midnight, using mortars in two instances, he said.

Shelling near the village of Vodiane lasted for one hour at night, he said, the enemy used grenade launchers and small arms.

A second attack was reported near the village of Katerynivka, it began at about 07:00 Kyiv time. The enemy lobbed six 82mm mortar shells from the village of Molodizhne.

At 07:20 Kyiv time, Russia-led forces opened heavy fire on the defenders of the village of Pavlopil. "The fight lasted for almost 2.5 hours. The enemy used 82mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, antitank missile systems, and grenade launchers. Members of Ukraine's armed forces fired back, using available weapons," it said.

From 09:20 to 10:00 Kyiv time, the enemy launched targeted shelling near the town of Avdiyivka twice, using automatic grenade launchers.

In addition, the Russian-occupying troops again opened fire from grenade launchers and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane.

Tags: #motuzianyk #donbas #ukraine #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:04 11.04.2019
Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

16:06 11.04.2019
PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

15:52 11.04.2019
Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

15:33 11.04.2019
Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

Poroshenko to receive Ukrainian Security Service report on reasonability of Medvedchuk's involvement in captives swap talks

14:54 11.04.2019
Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

14:23 11.04.2019
Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

13:36 11.04.2019
Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

11:58 11.04.2019
Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

11:09 11.04.2019
Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

11:08 11.04.2019
Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Two Russian police officers seek political asylum in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PM Groysman optimistic about Ukraine's future after presidential elections

Air defense remains priority for Ukraine

Russia preparing for full-scale war in Europe, Ukraine will be first bridgehead

Vote-buying attempts continuing before 2nd round of presidential election in Ukraine

Ze!Team offers conducting debates with Poroshenko via video link

LATEST

Nasirov challenging announcement of tenders to select heads of tax, customs services in court

New Ukrainian counter-battery radar shows better results than expected during tests

Medvedchuk says wasn't appointed Kyiv's negotiator with Moscow just to be fired

Poroshenko signs decree on annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO commission for 2019

Poroshenko, Zelensky to meet with Macron same day, on April 12

Poroshenko to appear at Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv for debates with Zelensky on April 14

Planned meeting with Macron to help Zelensky 'dive into real world of politics' – Poroshenko staff

U.S. makes promises on issues involving Ukraine's defense, but Ukrainians to decide how country is governed, by whom

Kyiv mayor Klitschko wants to create theme park in Hydropark – Kyiv city administration

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD