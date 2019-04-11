Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded on Thursday

Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, from 00:00 to 12:00 Kyiv time on Thursday, April 11, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said at a briefing.

Enemy troops have already mounted six attacks on Ukrainian positions since Thursday midnight, using mortars in two instances, he said.

Shelling near the village of Vodiane lasted for one hour at night, he said, the enemy used grenade launchers and small arms.

A second attack was reported near the village of Katerynivka, it began at about 07:00 Kyiv time. The enemy lobbed six 82mm mortar shells from the village of Molodizhne.

At 07:20 Kyiv time, Russia-led forces opened heavy fire on the defenders of the village of Pavlopil. "The fight lasted for almost 2.5 hours. The enemy used 82mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, antitank missile systems, and grenade launchers. Members of Ukraine's armed forces fired back, using available weapons," it said.

From 09:20 to 10:00 Kyiv time, the enemy launched targeted shelling near the town of Avdiyivka twice, using automatic grenade launchers.

In addition, the Russian-occupying troops again opened fire from grenade launchers and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane.