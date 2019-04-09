Over 150 soldiers of elite U.S. airborne division soon to arrive in Ukraine for training Ukrainian soldiers

Over 150 soldiers of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles) will arrive in Ukraine in coming days to train Ukrainian soldiers in the Joint Multinational Training Center in Yavoriv, Lviv region, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly has said.

"Screaming Eagles" are flying to Ukraine! In coming days over 150 soldiers of U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division will arrive in Ukraine to train our soldiers in the Joint Multinational Training Center in Yavoriv and mutual exchange of experience," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The Ukrainian ambassador said that he recently discussed the importance of military strategic partnership of Ukraine and the United States with Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark A. Milley, "who was proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to run the post of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."